(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on the contract situation of Leon Goretzka, with the midfielder emerging as a potential free-transfer target ahead of the summer window.



According to Daily Mirror, the Gunners are among several clubs exploring the possibility of signing the Bayern Munich star once his current deal expires in June.

The north London side are understood to have made exploratory enquiries during the January transfer window, but Bayern Munich were unwilling to sanction a mid-season departure.

With Bayern still competing on multiple fronts and short on experienced midfield depth, the German champions were determined to keep hold of Goretzka until at least the end of the campaign.

That stance, however, is expected to soften once the season concludes.

Bayern Munich midfielder has experience at the top level

Now 31, Goretzka remains one of the most experienced midfielders in European football.

During his time at Bayern, he has collected an extensive trophy haul, including multiple Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, while establishing a reputation for his physical presence, intelligent movement, and goal threat from midfield.

Despite increased competition for places in recent seasons, he has continued to deliver in big moments, particularly in high-pressure fixtures.

Under Mikel Arteta, the club have built a young, dynamic core, but there is a growing recognition that additional leadership and know-how could be vital as they aim to sustain title challenges and compete deep into European competition.

Arsenal face competition from other top European clubs

Arsenal are not alone in tracking Goretzka’s situation. Atlético Madrid have been long-term admirers, viewing him as a natural fit for Diego Simeone’s intense, physical midfield system.

In Italy, both Napoli and Juventus are believed to be monitoring developments, aware that a free transfer represents a rare chance to secure a player of Goretzka’s pedigree without a transfer fee.

However, reports suggest the midfielder is keen to test himself in the Premier League before the latter stages of his career.

That ambition could work in Arsenal’s favour, particularly given their recent resurgence and clear sporting direction.

