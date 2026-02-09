Man City fall short of asking price for English midfielder impressing this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly accelerating their summer transfer plans by targeting Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with an opening offer already placed on the table.



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, City have proposed a bid worth around £35 million, although Everton are holding firm for a fee closer to £40 million before considering a sale.

Dewsbury-Hall’s rapid rise since arriving on Merseyside has been impressive.

After a difficult spell at Chelsea, where he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, the midfielder opted for a fresh challenge last summer.

Everton moved decisively to secure his signature in a £25 million deal, believing his energy, technical quality, and box-to-box intelligence could revitalise their midfield.

Their decision has been jusitified as the English midfielder has been a huge success under manager David Moyes.

Dewsbury-Hall has reignited his career at Everton

Under Moyes, Dewsbury-Hall has rediscovered the form that once made him such a key figure at Leicester City.

His ability to press aggressively, carry the ball through midfield, and contribute in the final third has added balance to Everton’s side.

He showed his growing influence with another assured display in Everton’s recent 2-1 victory over Fulham, once again dictating tempo and driving the team forward.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed. Man City’s recruitment team see Dewsbury-Hall as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Pep Guardiola’s midfield rotation, offering versatility across multiple roles.

Man City interest could be a huge blow for the Toffees

From Everton’s perspective, interest from City is bad news. The club’s ambitions under Moyes are firmly geared toward long-term stability and progression, and losing a key midfielder so soon after his arrival would be a significant setback on the pitch.

However, financially, the situation makes sense for Everton. They are understood to be open to discussions if their £40 million valuation is met, a figure that would represent a notable profit within a year of signing the player.

City are expected to remain patient rather than force a deal prematurely. Their willingness to open talks early signals genuine intent, but they are unlikely to be drawn into bidding war unless Dewsbury-Hall is deemed essential to their long-term plans.

Arsenal, Man City & Chelsea to enter summer transfer battle for ‘brilliant’ Newcastle star