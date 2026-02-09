Man United and Arsenal are ready to battle for versatile Premier League attacker

Iliman Ndiaye is establishing himself as one of the best attacking talents in the Premier League, and his name is already being pencilled into conversations ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Everton winger has enjoyed a strong season at Goodison Park, performances that have not gone unnoticed by some of England’s biggest clubs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all understood to be monitoring the 25-year-old closely.

Despite the growing speculation, Ndiaye has been keen to strike a measured tone.

The Senegal international has acknowledged the interest while reiterating his commitment to Everton, where he remains under contract for another three years after signing a long-term deal in 2024.

Speaking about the rumours, Ndiaye admitted: “If clubs like Manchester United are interested, it means I’m doing something right.”

However, he also stressed that his focus remains on Everton, adding that he wants to give everything for the club and help drive them toward European qualification this season.

Everton’s strong but delicate position regarding Ndiaye

From Everton’s perspective, Ndiaye’s contract situation places them in a relatively strong negotiating position.

The five-year deal he signed ensures the club are under no immediate pressure to sell, and any potential suitor would need to make a substantial offer to even open discussions.

Sources close to the situation suggest Everton would look for a fee in the region of €65-75 million, reflecting both Ndiaye’s importance to the team and the inflated market for proven Premier League attackers.

Man United face competition from Premier League rivals

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton
Iliman Ndiaye of Everton (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Ndiaye’s appeal lies in his versatility and directness. Comfortable operating on either flank or in more central attacking roles, he offers pace, creativity, and an eye for goal.

With Man United looking to sign a replacement of Marcus Rashford in the summer, who is expected to move to Barcelona permanently, Ndiaye’s name has come up in their shortlist.

Chelsea and Arsenal see him as someone who could add unpredictability and depth to their attacking rotations.

Tottenham’s interest is also driven by his ability to carry the ball at speed and operate effectively in transition.

The versatile attacker has scored four goals in the Premier League for Everton this season.

