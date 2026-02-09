Sunderland target move for Fulham star who is set to become a free agent

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Sunderland will join a number of Premier League clubs in the summer in the race to sign Fulham’s Harry Wilson.



The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Fulham this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season.

Naturally, that performance has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs and Sunderland are one of them.

With Wilson’s contract expiring at Craven Cottage at the end of the season, he is expected to explore a move to another club.

In the recently shut winter transfer window, Wilson was heavily chased by David Moyes’ Everton side but the Toffees failed to sign him, however, they still hold interest in the former Liverpool player.

Sunderland hold interest in Fulham’s Harry Wilson

Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness told Football Insider:

“He’s a very talented kid, but he’s getting on, he’s 28 now. So this is an important move for him as to where this goes.

“But I don’t see him moving. I’d thought he may have done something in January, but Fulham want to hang on to him just now. With Oscar Bobb coming in, that’s going to be competition as well up front. So let’s just see how this pans out for the second part of the season.

“But he’s another player that if he is going to be agitating for a move, expect him to hit some form as well. He’s scored some very good goals before, and he has got talent, and he will fit certain teams’ playing styles.

“Now, the one that came out of the blue for me when I talked to some of my contacts was Sunderland that were thinking about a possibility for Harry Wilson. I think he would fit their style of play very well and that’s one I’m not discounting to show some interest in the summer as well.”

Black Cats need more quality in the wide position

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has been admirable, but if there is one criticism of the current campaign, it’s a lack of ruthless efficiency from wide areas.

No Sunderland winger has scored more than 4 league goals this season. Wilson is currently outscoring their entire wide contingent combined.

It is easy to understand why they would be interested in a move for Wilson but they should be ready to face intense competition.

Wilson rejected Fulham’s latest offer in December, and having survived the January deadline, he holds all the cards.

