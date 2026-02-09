Newcastle United midfielder could leave soon to play Champions League football

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali’s long-term future at Newcastle United may depend on whether the club can secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, with growing indications that failure to qualify could prompt serious conversations about a summer exit.



According to Football Insider, the Italy international is ambitious to test himself consistently at the highest level of European football and that ambition could become decisive in the months ahead.

Tonali has been a central figure in Newcastle’s midfield project since arriving from AC Milan, bringing leadership and elite-level experience to Newcastle United.

Despite facing challenges during his time in England, including off-field issues, the midfielder has re-established himself as one of the most influential players in Eddie Howe’s system.

Arsenal interest in Tonali and January noise

Tonali’s name surfaced unexpectedly on deadline day in January, when reports linked him with Arsenal.

The Gunners were said to be exploring midfield options late in the window, prompting speculation about a shock move.

However, Newcastle swiftly shut down any suggestion of talks, and no deal materialised.

While January interest came to nothing, it served as a reminder of Tonali’s standing across Europe.

Clubs in England, Italy, and Spain continue to track his situation closely, aware that Newcastle’s qualification for elite European competition could play a significant role in shaping his next decision.

Champions League football matters for Newcastle United midfelder

For a player of Tonali’s calibre, Champions League football is crucial.

The 25-year-old is keen to remain among Europe’s elite, facing the strongest opposition on a regular basis.

If Newcastle fall short, the midfielder may begin to question whether his personal ambitions match with the club’s immediate trajectory.

That does not mean Tonali is actively pushing for a move. By all accounts, he remains well respected at Newcastle and appreciates the club’s backing during difficult periods.

His relationship with Howe and the club’s hierarchy has been described as positive, and Newcastle still see him as a cornerstone of their long-term plans.

If multiple elite clubs make strong offers, the Magpies may be faced with a difficult decision.

Former Premier League defender Danny Simpson has described Tonali as a ‘top‘ player.

