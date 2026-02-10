(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace beat Brighton in their last Premier League clash, and they will look to get back on track with a series of impressive displays.

They have been quite poor in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether their January signings can help turn things around in their favour.

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has now questioned the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen. He believes that Crystal Palace have paid a lot of money for a player who has just one league goal this season. It will be interesting to see whether the Norwegian can return to his best and help Palace have a strong season.

Shearer said to Metro: “The Strand Larsen of last season can lift Crystal Palace but I’m not sure this season’s version can. It’s unbelievable amount of money to pay for someone who has one league goal this season. He has to show the form of last season and not this one if he wants to prove himself at Palace.”