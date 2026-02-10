Crystal Palace beat Brighton in their last Premier League clash, and they will look to get back on track with a series of impressive displays.
They have been quite poor in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether their January signings can help turn things around in their favour.
Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has now questioned the signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen. He believes that Crystal Palace have paid a lot of money for a player who has just one league goal this season. It will be interesting to see whether the Norwegian can return to his best and help Palace have a strong season.
Shearer said to Metro: “The Strand Larsen of last season can lift Crystal Palace but I’m not sure this season’s version can. It’s unbelievable amount of money to pay for someone who has one league goal this season. He has to show the form of last season and not this one if he wants to prove himself at Palace.”
Crystal Palace have done quite well under Oliver Glasner overall, but they have not been at their best in this campaign. The departure of multiple players has severely weakened the Eagles, and the Eagles have dropped quite a few points in recent months. They need their top players to step up and deliver now.
They have put their faith in Larsen, and it will be interesting to see if the former Wolves striker can silence his critics and make a defining impact in the coming weeks. He has shown his quality in the Premier League last season, and there is no doubt that he could be an asset for the Eagles.
