Chelsea in advanced talks to sign one of the best strikers in world football

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Julián Álvarez, with fresh reports suggesting the Blues are gaining momentum in talks with Atlético Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to ESPN Argentina, Chelsea are now “advancing” in negotiations and have moved in front of Arsenal in the race to land the Argentine striker.

Atlético only signed Álvarez in 2024, investing a reported £82 million to bring him in from Manchester City.

At the time, the move was viewed as a major statement, with Diego Simeone keen to build his attack around him.

However, the last few months have been difficult for the 26-year-old, whose form has dipped amid tactical adjustments and fierce competition for places.

Chelsea need a new striker to lead their attack

Chelsea’s interest is rooted in long-term planning. The club are actively reshaping their attacking department and see Álvarez as a forward capable of leading the line while also fitting into a fluid, high-intensity system.

His versatility, able to play as a central striker or slightly deeper, is considered a major asset, particularly for a side seeking greater cohesion and reliability in front of goal.

Sources suggest Chelsea are positioning themselves early to avoid a bidding war later in the window, aware that Arsenal remain keen and could re-enter the conversation decisively if the opportunity arises.

Blues face intense competition for Álvarez

Beyond the Premier League, Barcelona have long admired Álvarez.

However, ongoing financial constraints at Camp Nou make a move difficult, pushing the player’s likely destination back toward England.

That reality has strengthened Chelsea’s belief that a Premier League return is the most realistic outcome if Atlético decide to listen to offers.

Importantly, Atlético are under no pressure to sell. Recent investment has eased previous financial concerns, leaving the club free to demand a premium fee if they do open the door to negotiations.

Any deal, therefore, would require a substantial outlay, potentially even exceeding the amount Atlético paid.

