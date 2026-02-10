Liam Rosenior could land the signing of a new defender for Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The 28-year-old has done quite well for the Premier League club, and he has attracted the attention of Crystal Palace and Everton as well. According to Fichajes, Chelsea have reportedly expressed formal interest in signing the 28-year-old Argentine, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They need to improve their defence if they want to compete for major trophies. Signing a reliable Premier League performer could prove to be a wise decision. The 28-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have made multiple attempts to renew his contract and extend his stay at the club. However, negotiations have failed, and Chelsea are looking to capitalise on the situation.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer at the end of the season.

The player has also been linked to a move to Barcelona. It remains to be seen where he ends up. This is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club where he can pursue major trophies.

Both clubs will be attractive destinations for the defender.

Chelsea probably have more financial resources compared to the Spanish club, and that could give them an edge in the transfer race.

Barcelona could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the 28-year-old would be an excellent acquisition. It remains to be seen where he ends up.