Watch: Cole Palmer with the miss of the season as Chelsea held by Leeds

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Cole Palmer of Chelsea reacts to his team drawing to Leeds United following the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge
(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

In a moment that left Stamford Bridge in stunned silence, Cole Palmer produced a strong contender for miss of the season during the final seconds of Chelsea’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

The England international, usually so clinical in front of goal, blazed over from point-blank range with the net at his mercy, costing the Blues a vital victory in their push for the Champions League places.

Cole Palmer could have won It for Chelsea in stoppage time

The miss came in the 94th minute of a thrilling encounter.

After Chelsea had surrendered a two-goal lead, Moises Caicedo surged into the right side of the penalty area and delivered a perfectly weighted low cross across the face of the six-yard box.

Unmarked and standing just a yard out, Cole Palmer seemed certain to tap home for his fifth goal in two matches.

However, the 23-year-old shocked everyone as he failed to connect with the ball properly, sending it high over the crossbar into the Shed End.

Palmer remained slumped in the net for several seconds, head in hands, as manager Liam Rosenior watched on in disbelief from the touchline.

It was a rare human error from a player who has already netted four Premier League hat-tricks this season.

Leeds United haunt Chelsea again

The result ensures that Leeds United remain Chelsea’s “bogey team” for the 2025-26 campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side had already humbled the Blues with a 3-1 win at Elland Road back in December, and they showed similar resilience here to secure a league double avoidance.

Chelsea had appeared to be cruising after goals from Joao Pedro and a Palmer penalty put them 2-0 up.

However, a spirited Leeds fightback saw Lukas Nmecha convert from the spot before Noah Okafor capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Robert Sanchez and Josh Acheampong to level the scores.

While the point moves Leeds four points clear of the relegation zone, the night will be remembered for Palmer’s late horror miss, a moment that might haunt Chelsea’s top-four aspirations come May.

