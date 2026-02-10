(Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport / Kristian Skeie - UEFA/ Getty Images)

Cristian Romero is reportedly unhappy with the hierarchy at Tottenham Hotspur and could be seeking a high-profile exit this summer.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, the World Cup winner’s relationship with the Tottenham board has reached its peak, placing one of the world’s premier defenders firmly on the market.

Real Madrid on alert: Cristian Romero wants Tottenham exit

Real Madrid have identified the search for a world-class central defender as a primary objective for the 2026-27 season.

Romero, who has been a standout performer individually this season, is now a “concrete option” for the Spanish giants.

Report suggest Madrid are prepared to offer upwards of €100 million to secure the 27-year-old, viewing his aggressive, front-foot defending as the perfect successor to the legendary leadership of players like Sergio Ramos.

Romero is frustrated over lack of ambition from Tottenham

The Argentine’s discontent stems from what he perceives as a lack of sports planning and ambition from the Tottenham board.

Romero, who inherited the captaincy following Son Heung-min’s departure, recently caused a stir on social media by describing the club’s lack of winter transfer activity as “disgraceful.”

Following a recent 2-2 draw with Manchester City, Romero posted that it was “shameful” the squad was left with only 11 fit senior players due to poor recruitment.

While manager Thomas Frank insisted the matter was “handled internally,” the public outburst has signaled a fractured relationship between the captain and the decision-makers at the club.

Romero no short of suitors

Apart from Real Madrid, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Romero and will also be monitoring the situation closely.

Atletico Madrid have shown strong interest in signing him over the last two transfer windows and could return with a bid in the summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ Premier League rivals Manchester United have also been urged to sign the World Cup winner.