(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

According to journalist Mirko Di Natale, they will face competition from Chelsea and Everton for the 28-year-old defender. The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the Eagles are hoping to sign him on a bargain. It is no secret that they need a quality central defender, especially after Marc Guehi’s departure.

Senesi has proven himself in the Premier League with consistent performances, and there is no doubt that he would be an asset for the Eagles. Signing a layer of his quality and experience for free would be a masterstroke. Crystal Palace need to tighten up at the back, and they have been quite poor in recent months. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club.

The opportunity to join a club like Chelsea could be more attractive for the player. It remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to make a move for him. They could also use defensive reinforcements.

Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are likely to be replaced in the summer, and signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer could be a wise decision from Chelsea. The South American will want to compete at a high level as well, and the opportunity to join the London club will be hard to turn down for him.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are a quality team as well. They could be an attractive destination for the defender, especially if a move to Chelsea does not materialise. Crystal Palace will certainly fancy their chances of beating Everton to his signature. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.