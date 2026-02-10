Oliver Glasner applauding the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace signed Evann Guessand on loan from Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

The player made his debut against Brighton recently, and he created the match-winning goal for his team. The Ivory Coast attacker came on as a substitute and made an immediate impact.

Crystal Palace fans were delighted with his performance on his debut for the club, and most of them took to social media to demand his permanent signing at the end of the season. The Eagles have an option to sign the player permanently in the summer, but the deal could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

Given his performance against Brighton, Crystal Palace will certainly be delighted to sign him permanently in the summer. It remains to be seen whether he can sustain that level of performance in the coming weeks.

He has previously shown his quality in France, and there is no doubt that he is a quality player. However, he struggled at Aston Villa. The West Midlands club will look to let him go permanently, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. A permanent move in the summer could be ideal for all parties. The player will focus on his performances and look to establish himself as an important player for the Eagles.

This is a great opportunity for him to get his career back on track through regular football at a high level. Crystal Palace have an exciting team, and they will hope that Guessand can help him bounce back after a disappointing first half of the season.

The Ivorian is at the peak of his career, and if he manages to continue performing at a high-level in the coming months, he could be an asset for the club.