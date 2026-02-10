Arsenal attacker is being lined up by Euro giants for a move in the summer

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

AC Milan are already planning for a significant overhaul of their attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, and Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has emerged as a serious candidate.



According to reports from Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are closely monitoring the Brazilian’s situation in north London as they prepare for potential changes to their frontline.

Milan’s interest is closely linked to uncertainty surrounding Santiago Giménez.

While the Mexico international has shown flashes of quality since arriving in Serie A, there is a growing belief within the club that he could be moved on after the FIFA World Cup if the right offer arrives.

That possibility has pushed Milan’s recruitment team to explore experienced, versatile forwards capable of leading the line.

Gabriel Jesus going through a frustrating spell at Arsenal

At Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus has found opportunities increasingly hard to come by.

The 28-year-old has made only two Premier League starts this season, largely due to fierce competition in Mikel Arteta’s attacking setup.

The arrivals and form of Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz have limited Jesus’ minutes, leaving him on the fringes despite his reputation and experience.

While Arteta continues to value Jesus’ work rate, Arsenal’s evolution toward a more physically dominant and direct attacking profile has not always played to the Brazilian’s strengths.

With the club pushing to compete consistently for major honours, difficult decisions are expected in the summer, and Jesus’ future could come under scrutiny.

Milan see Jesus as an ideal fit for their team

From Milan’s perspective, Jesus offers a combination of pedigree and adaptability.

A proven performer in both the Premier League and Champions League, he brings experience, movement, and creativity, qualities that could complement Milan’s younger attacking talents.

His ability to operate across the front line is seen as a major asset, particularly in Serie A, where tactical flexibility is often decisive.

However, the Rossoneri are also keeping alternative options open.

Moise Kean of Fiorentina is understood to be another name under consideration, viewed as a younger and potentially a bargain solution should a deal for Jesus prove too complex.

