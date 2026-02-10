(Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring AC Milan star Christian Pulisic as uncertainty grows over his future at the San Siro.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the American international is “taken aback” by a lack of a formal renewal offer, despite a verbal agreement appearing close late last year.

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool?

The Reds’ interest comes at a pivotal time for their front line. With Mohamed Salah continually linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, following his fallout with Slot earlier this season, Liverpool are actively scouting long-term successors.

Pulisic, who has reinvented himself in Italy, fits the profile of a versatile, high-output attacker capable of thriving in the Premier League.

Under Massimiliano Allegri, Pulisic has been a revelation this season, tallying 10 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances.

His ability to operate as a second striker, a traditional winger, or a playmaker makes him an attractive proposition for Arne Slot’s tactical setup.

Arsenal also interested in Pulisic

While Arsenal are also mentioned in the report with interest in the player, a move to North London appears less certain.

Mikel Arteta’s squad is currently well-stocked in wide areas, and Pulisic’s deep-rooted connection to Chelsea, Arsenal’s fierce London rivals, could complicate a potential deal.

However, with Milan setting a rumored asking price of €55 million, the Gunners remain in the conversation should they look to add elite depth.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the attacker.

Pulisic’s stint in the Premier League with Chelsea

Pulisic’s current form is a far cry from the inconsistency that defined the end of his four-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, injuries and managerial changes saw him fall down the pecking order.

Since moving to Serie A in 2023, the 27-year-old has shed the injury-prone label, becoming Milan’s most reliable offensive threat.

In 120 games for the Italian giants, he has scored 42 and assisted another 25 across all competitions.

His versatility has been his most attractive attribute with the American capable of playing in a number of positions.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Right Winger 177 33 40 Left Winger 95 28 16 Attacking Midfield 84 22 21 Second Striker 18 10 2 Centre-Forward 15 4 2

Christian Pulisic’s stats across various position via Transfermarkt

While primarily a right-winger, he has done incredibly well at left-wing as well as an attacking midfielder and a second striker.

While Milan officially extended goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s contract recently, the delay in formalising Pulisic’s extension until 2027 has left the door open for a sensational Premier League return.