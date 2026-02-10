Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old Italian International is on the radar of multiple clubs, and Newcastle have already set their asking price for him. According to a report from Fichajes, the player is a target for Arsenal but will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The report claims that the midfield will cost around £80-100 million. It will be interesting to see if any of the three clubs is willing to come forward and submit an offer for him in the summer.

Tonali has been a reliable performer for Newcastle in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he deserves to play for a bigger club. The opportunity to join Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool would be ideal for him.

However, Arsenal are already well-stocked in the middle of the park, and it will be interesting to see if they can accommodate the Italian in the starting lineup. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they need a defensive midfielder like him. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and the arrival of the Italian will help them tighten up at the back. His arrival would also allow players like Ryan Gravenberch to operate with more freedom.

At Manchester United, he could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian is set to leave the club at the end of the season, and Manchester United will need to replace him properly.

The asking price is quite high, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Newcastle will not want to lose a key player like him, but the midfielder could be tempted to move on and take on a different challenge.