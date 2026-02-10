Liverpool consider shock move for player they sold in the summer last year

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term planning at centre-back continues to evolve, and a familiar name has re-emerged as a potential solution.



According to Football Insider, the Reds are seriously considering a future move to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen, as part of a wider defensive succession strategy.

Quansah left Liverpool in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth around £35 million, a move that formed part of a major squad overhaul under manager Arne Slot.

While the decision to sell the academy graduate raised eyebrows at the time, Liverpool were careful to protect their long-term interests by inserting a buy-back clause into the agreement.

That clause, which becomes active in 2027, allows the Merseyside club to re-sign Quansah for a pre-agreed fee should they choose to do so.

Reason behind Liverpool interest in Quansah

Liverpool’s renewed interest is closely linked to uncertainty surrounding their current defensive options.

Ibrahima Konaté is approaching the final stages of his contract and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season if no extension is agreed.

At the same time, captain Virgil van Dijk is nearing his mid-30s, prompting natural questions about workload management and long-term succession.

The club have already moved to address part of that issue by securing Jérémy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, but internal discussions suggest Liverpool may want to add another centre-half with Premier League experience and familiarity with the club’s demands.

Quansah has been a crucial figure for Leverkusen

Since joining Leverkusen, Quansah has continued to grow, gaining valuable experience in the Bundesliga and European competition.

His composure in possession, aerial strength, and improving positional awareness have not gone unnoticed by Liverpool’s recruitment staff, who continue to track his progress closely.

That development has also been recognised at international level. The 23-year-old made his senior debut for England national football team last year, starting in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Albania, a milestone that further underlined his upward trajectory.

With Konaté’s future uncertain, Van Dijk approaching a veteran phase, and competition for elite centre-backs intensifying, the option to bring back a developed academy product is an attractive one for Liverpool.

