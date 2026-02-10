Man United and Arsenal midfield target wants move away from the Premier League

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali’s future is attracting attention ahead of the summer transfer window this year, with interest intensifying from both England and Italy.



According talkSPORT, Tonali would be receptive to a return to Serie A, a revelation that has added a new dimension to an already crowded race for his signature.

Tonali has become one of the most talked-about midfielders in the Premier League.

His leadership, tactical intelligence, and ability to control tempo have made him central to Newcastle’s project.

Despite his importance on Tyneside, speculation around his long-term future has refused to fade.

Man United and Arsenal are both interested in Tonali

Several of England’s biggest clubs are monitoring the situation closely.

Man United, Arsenal, and Manchester City have all been linked with the Italian international, each viewing him as a player capable of elevating their midfield options.

Man United, in particular, are expected to be aggressive in the market. With changes anticipated in their engine room, Tonali has been added to a shortlist of Premier League-proven midfielders that also includes Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton.

United’s plan to sign two midfielders this summer underlines the scale of their rebuild.

Italian midfielder wants a return to Serie A

While the Premier League clubs offer financial power and global exposure, the emotional pull of Italy remains strong.

Juventus are understood to be long-term admirers, and Tonali’s openness to returning to Serie A has given them encouragement.

A move back to Italy would see the midfielder return to a familiar footballing culture, where his skill set is perfectly suited to the tactical demands of the league.

Newcastle are under no pressure to sell. Tonali is contracted long term, and the club reportedly value him between £80 million and £100 million.

Manager set to reject Man United as he believes they are not “the right project”