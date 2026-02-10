Manchester United and Chelsea flags (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Gambian defender Sedi Kinteh.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, and his performance has impressed Jason Wilcox.

Kinteh has done quite well for Tromso and has attracted Chelsea’s attention as well. The 19-year-old is not just a quality defender; his recovery pace has been extremely impressive. The defender clocked a top speed of over 37 km/h this season, which makes some as fast as the Tottenham star Micky van de Ven.

Kinteh is capable of operating centrally as well as a fullback. His versatility could be a huge bonus for Manchester United or Chelsea in future. It remains to be seen if either of the two clubs decides to come forward with an offer to sign him. The opportunity to join a premier league will be exciting for the youngster. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

Meanwhile, the defender could be available for a fee of €6 million. Manchester United and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen where the 19-year-old ends up. He should look to join a club where there is a prominent role for him. He needs ample first-team exposure in order to improve further and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development. Therefore, he should choose his next destination very carefully. At the reported asking price, he could be a major bargain for either club.