Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United have been told to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has urged the club to sign the Argentine defender at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United is willing to provide him with an exit route.

The defender will cost around £70-80 million. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to avoid him, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. It is no secret that they need a quality central defender, and the South American could be ideal. Apart from his qualities as a defender, his leadership skills could prove to be invaluable as well. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

The opportunity to join Manchester United could be tempting for the South American. He will look to fight for major trophies, and the chance to represent Manchester United will be hard to pass up.

They have shown great improvement in recent weeks, and they will look to fight for trophies in the coming seasons. The defender will certainly be attracted to the idea of taking the next step in his career and joining a bigger club. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. Even though the transfer would be a substantial investment, the player’s quality would justify the move and establish him as an indispensable asset for the club.

Manchester United need elite players like him if they want to compete regularly for major trophies.