Manchester United logo on corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz.

The 23-year-old German has performed well in the past and is on Manchester United’s radar. The Manchester United hierarchy believes he is a modern midfielder and could prove an excellent acquisition for the club. According to a report from Fichajes, they are prepared to spend around £35 million to sign the player.

It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They need a combative midfielder who can help them control games better and add physicality and defensive steel to the side. Reitz could be the ideal acquisition for them.

He has the physical and technical attributes for English football, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for Manchester United. If the transfer goes through. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal.

If Manchester United can sign him for £35 million, the investment could prove wise. The player has the potential to justify the outlay in the future.

Manchester United have shown improvement in recent weeks, but they need to further strengthen the team if they want to compete regularly with elite clubs. They will look to return to the top of English football, and they need to plug the gaps in their squad.

Along with the defence, the midfield needs strengthening, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can sign the right players at the end of the season.