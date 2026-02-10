(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad have reportedly opened talks with the representative of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, reigniting speculation over one of football’s longest-running transfer sagas.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Egyptian international is now significantly “more open” to a move to Saudi Arabia, marking a notable shift in his stance compared to previous windows.

Mohamed Salah open to Saudi Pro League move as Al Ittihad open talks

Despite signing a lucrative contract extension with Liverpool until 2027 following a stellar 2024–25 season, Salah’s position has evolved.

While the 33-year-old had previously prioritised staying in the Premier League, reports claim his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is now actively engaging with Al Ittihad.

The Jeddah-based club are desperate to land a global superstar to spearhead a new era and view Salah as the ultimate marquee signing capable of restoring them to the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool could sell Salah after difficult 2025–26 season

Momentum towards a potential exit has gathered pace amid a turbulent 2025–26 campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool have struggled domestically and currently sit sixth in the Premier League, while tensions reportedly escalated when Salah publicly clashed with head coach Arne Slot after being benched for three consecutive matches.

Although Salah has since returned to the starting XI, there are growing suggestions that relations behind the scenes remain strained.

The forward previously hinted that someone at the club no longer wants him at Liverpool, sparking speculation over internal discussions about cashing in.

From Liverpool’s perspective, this summer could represent their final opportunity to secure a massive transfer fee while also removing Salah’s significant wage package.

Salah will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever

Should Salah depart this summer, he would do so as an undisputed Liverpool legend.

Since joining from Roma in 2017, the “Egyptian King” has been the driving force behind the club’s modern success, registering 251 goals and 119 assists in 426 appearances across all competitions.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists All Competitions 426 251 119

Mohamed Salah’s stats for Liverpool across all competitions

Salah has shattered numerous club and Premier League records, establishing himself as not only one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, but one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Last season, he single-handedly powered Liverpool to a Premier League title, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists in 38 league games.

Across all competitions, he finished with 34 goals and 23 assists, in what many considered should have won him the Ballon d’Or.

During his nine years at Anfield, Salah has helped Liverpool win a Champions League, two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and an FA Cup, while also becoming the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

If this truly marks the end of Salah’s chapter on Merseyside, the farewell at Anfield would be one befitting a genuine footballing icon.