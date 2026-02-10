Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing run of form, and he could be shown the door at the end of the season.

Even though he helped Newcastle end their prolonged wait for a trophy, he has not delivered this season. Newcastle are currently 12th in the league table and hope to do much better. According to journalist Mark Ogden, Howe could be on his way out of the club in the summer, and he could be replaced by the England national team manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has also been linked with Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel to Newcastle?

The 52-year-old German will be out of contract after the World Cup, and it would not be a surprise if he takes over at a Premier League club. Newcastle have the resources to build a formidable team, and he could be excited to manage them. He has helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League, and he has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Mark Odgen has claimed on ESPN: “Newcastle’s progress since being taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2021 has slowed to a halt, and repeated problems in the transfer market have frustrated Howe. With the England job likely to become available when Tuchel’s contract expires after the World Cup, a natural parting of the ways could happen at Newcastle this summer.”

Howe tipped for England job

Meanwhile, Ogden feels that Howe could end up managing the England national team. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. For now, the manager will be focused on getting the best out of his team and helping them get their season back on track. Newcastle have a quality team, and they should be finishing in the top half at the very least.