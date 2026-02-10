Man United have been told to sign Tottenham star by club legend Paul Scholes

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports)

Paul Scholes has praised Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and said that he would love to see him at Manchester United.



Recently, the centre-back was sent off in Tottenham’s defeat against Man United at Old Trafford.

Despite his sending off, Romerto is having a brilliant season for Spurs even though his team is struggling.

The North London club are currently 15th in the Premier League and closer to the reelgation zone than they are to the Champions League spots.

Despite that, Scholes has praised Romero and his character and suggested his former club Man United to take a chance on him.

One of the reasons behind Scholes saying that is because Romero showed his discontent towards the Tottenham board recently when Spurs had only 13 fit players against Manchester City. It was a shot at the club’s January transfer business.

Paul Scholes is a fan of the Tottenham defender

‘Do you know what? I love him,’ Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

‘I love watching him play football.

‘He’s p*****d off at Spurs, isn’t he? He doesn’t want to be there. He’s having a go at the crowd, he’s having a go at the board, I think his head has checked out a little bit.

‘But I would love him at Manchester United. I just love his character.’

Romero is an aggressive defenders who gives his all every time he is on the pitch.

Sometimes he over does it and that results in disciplinary action against him, like it happened at Old Trafford.

However, there is no doubt about his quality. He is a World Cup winner with Argentina and has proven himself consistently.

Should Man United sign Cristian Romero?

There is a reason why clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring him and have been linked with a move for him.

Man United, though, have more than enough depth in the centre-back back department.

They have the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and others in that position.

Targeting someone like Romero only makes sense if someones leaves the club.

Manager set to reject Man United as he believes they are not “the right project”