Real Madrid identify PSG star as their top transfer target this year

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are already laying the groundwork for next season as they look to fine-tune a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts once again.



According to AS, the Spanish giants have identified Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain as their primary midfield target, with teenage prospect Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar viewed as a secondary, developmental option.

Madrid’s recruitment strategy continues to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term planning.

With ambitions to mount a serious dual push in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, the club believe subtle but smart reinforcements could make the difference in decisive moments next season.

Why Vitinha appeals to Real Madrid

Vitinha’s name sits at the top of Madrid’s shortlist for good reason. At 27, the Portuguese international is entering his prime and has developed into a key figure at PSG, admired for his composure in possession, positional discipline, and leadership on the pitch.

Madrid’s coaching staff reportedly see him as a midfielder capable of controlling tempo in high-pressure matches, a quality they value highly in European knockout football.

However, prising him away from Paris will not be straightforward. Vitinha is under contract until 2029 and is said to be settled in the French capital, where he plays a central role in PSG’s midfield structure.

That combination of long-term security and sporting importance makes any potential deal complex, both financially and diplomatically.

Kees Smit: One for the future

As an alternative, Madrid have also been monitoring Smit, one of the brightest young talents emerging from the Eredivisie.

At just 19, the AZ Alkmaar midfielder has impressed with his technical quality, intelligence, and maturity beyond his years.

While he is not yet considered a finished product, Madrid believe Smit could thrive in their development-focused environment if brought in early.

Madrid’s summer plans also include integrating players already within their system.

The return of Endrick and Nico Paz from their respective loan spells is expected to add depth and freshness to the squad, reinforcing the club’s belief in internal solutions alongside selective external signings.

Report: Real Madrid intensify interest in signing “captain-figure” from Manchester City