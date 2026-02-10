Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is a target for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spanish club is interested in signing the International and they are preparing to offer around €75 million in order to sign him, as per TuttoJuve.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for Newcastle, and they will not want to sell him easily. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can convince the Premier League club. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the Italian defensive midfielder would be a useful acquisition. He will help protect the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

It is fair to assume that the player will be attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid. They are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could offer him the platform to fight for major trophies regularly. It would be a huge step up in his career, and the player will be tempted to make the move. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the summer.

Other clubs are monitoring his situation, and there is likely to be intense competition for his signature. Real Madrid must move quickly to get the deal done. They have had a disappointing season by their standards, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will be hoping to win titles and the Champions League next season. They need more quality in the team, and the Newcastle star could be a useful acquisition.

Tonali has been outstanding in the Premier League, but he is entering the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a bigger club and fight for major trophies.