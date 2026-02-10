Liverpool and Tottenham ready to bring ex-Man United star back to Premier League

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mason Greenwood’s resurgence in France has reignited interest from the Premier League, with reports suggesting two of England’s biggest clubs are now weighing up a bold summer move.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, both Liverpool and Tottenham have placed the Marseille forward firmly on their radar and would be prepared to meet a substantial asking price to secure his signature.

The report claims offers in the region of £78 million (€90m) could be considered, a figure that shows just how highly Greenwood is now rated after two prolific seasons in Ligue 1.

Any deal would also have financial implications for Manchester United, who negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause when Greenwood left Old Trafford, meaning the Red Devils would receive a significant windfall should Marseille agree to sell.

The young attacker has scored 22 goals for the French club this season along with eight assists.

Mason Greenwood has been a huge success in France

Greenwood remains a deeply polarising figure in English football, and a return to the Premier League would almost certainly provoke strong reactions among supporters.

That backdrop has contrasted sharply with his experience in France. Since joining Marseille in the summer of 2024, Greenwood has been embraced on sporting merit alone, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s best attackers.

After an impressive debut campaign, the 24-year-old has taken his game up another level this season, contributing to 30 goals across all competitions.

Liverpool & Tottenham both want a prolific attacker

Liverpool’s interest is linked to the evolution of their squad under Arne Slot.

The Reds are looking to refresh their attacking options and believe Greenwood’s goal threat and positional flexibility could add a new dimension.

Internally, there is thought to be excitement about the potential of pairing him with Hugo Ekitike, forming a dynamic partnership capable of thriving in a high-tempo system.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also in the market for a forward capable of changing games consistently.

Marseille are aware of the interest building across Europe and would only consider a move if their valuation is met.

Liverpool consider shock move for player they sold in the summer window last year