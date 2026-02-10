Man City prepare bid for 23-year-old Premier League star wanted by Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are quietly assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window, and one emerging name on their shortlist is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest.



According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League giants are considering a move for the 23-year-old midfielder, viewing him as a potential long-term investment rather than an immediate solution.

However, City’s interest may depend heavily on whether Pep Guardiola remains in charge at the Etihad Stadium beyond the current season.

Guardiola’s future has become a recurring talking point, and any decision on major recruitment is expected to align closely with clarity over the club’s managerial direction.

Why Man City are targeting Elliot Anderson

Anderson’s development at Forest has been one of the success stories of the Premier League season.

Since arriving at the City Ground, he has grown into a reliable and dynamic presence in midfield, admired for his work rate, and ability to operate in multiple roles.

He is comfortable playing further up the pitch as well as while shielding the back four and Man City have been impressed with his versatility.

City see Anderson as a player who could be moulded over time into a key squad member, someone capable of learning the positional discipline and technical demands required in Guardiola’s system.

His age and Premier League experience make him particularly attractive compared to other alternatives who may need a longer adaptation period.

Forest to demand a premium fee for the midfielder

Any potential deal, however, would come at a premium. Nottingham Forest are under no pressure to sell and are believed to value Anderson in the region of £80 million to £100 million.

That figure reflects both his importance to their project and the current market inflation for young, homegrown midfielders with top-flight experience.

Forest’s stance is strengthened by Anderson’s contract situation, which places them firmly in control of negotiations.

Unless a club meets their valuation, they are expected to resist approaches and continue building around the midfielder.

Man City are not alone in tracking Anderson’s progress. Manchester United have also been monitoring the situation as they plan a significant midfield overhaul of their own.

