Liverpool are eyeing Premier League attacker compared to Mbappe and Aguero

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attacking prospects, with Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi emerging as a potential summer target, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.



The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign in England, quickly adapting to the physical and tactical demands of the league while delivering goals, energy, and moments of genuine quality in the final third.

Kroupi’s rise has not gone unnoticed beyond Anfield.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are all understood to be monitoring his progress closely.

Scouts from Madrid and Chelsea have been regular visitors at Bournemouth matches this season, while PSG’s interest dates back several months, long before Kroupi fully announced himself on the Premier League stage.

The youngster is shining for Bournemouth

Bournemouth moved decisively to secure Kroupi’s signature in February 2025, paying around £10 million to bring him in from FC Lorient.

In doing so, they beat competition from West Ham United, Tottenham, and RB Leipzig, a deal that is now being widely praised as one of the shrewdest pieces of business of recent times.

Eli Kroupi has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season in 20 appearances for Bournemouth.

Since arriving on the south coast, Kroupi has shown maturity well beyond his age. Comfortable playing across the front line, he combines sharp movement with composure in front of goal and a willingness to work relentlessly off the ball.

The young attacker has been “likened to Mbappé and Agüero”, two of the best attackers to have played the game in the last decade.

Liverpool want to beat competition for Eli Kroupi

For Liverpool, the appeal is obvious. Under Arne Slot, the club are continuing to invest in high-ceiling young players who can be developed into elite performers.

Kroupi’s profile, explosive, technically gifted, and still learning, matches perfectly with that strategy.

Internally, he is viewed as a forward who could grow into a long-term attacking option rather than an instant starter.

Although Kroupi is contracted until 2030, Bournemouth are realistic about the level of interest building around him.

Club insiders believe he could become the Cherries’ first-ever £70-80 million sale, a figure driven not only by his talent but also by the scarcity of young, proven attackers in today’s market.

Liverpool’s interest places them among an elite group of suitors, but prising him away from Bournemouth will not be easy.

