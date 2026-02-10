(Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned toxic on Tuesday night as supporters reached a breaking point following a devastating 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

As the final whistle blew, the message from the stands was unmistakable: the fanbase has lost faith in manager Thomas Frank.

Tottenham fans tell Thomas Frank he needs to go

The most damning moment of the evening occurred long after the ball had stopped rolling.

As Thomas Frank made the walk across the pitch toward the tunnel, he was met with a barrage of angry comments from the home support.

Prominent Tottenham fan Chris Cowlin captured the scene on social media, noting that fans were heard shouting “It’s time to go” directly at the Danish coach.

The frustration wasn’t limited to a few disgruntled voices; a significant portion of the South Stand stayed behind to voice their disapproval, signaling that Frank’s time could be over soon.

"It's time to go!" The Spurs fans to Thomas Frank at the final whistle.#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/xPay2rnxzx — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) February 10, 2026

Fans also chanted Mauricio Pochettino’s name during game

The tension had been building throughout the ninety minutes.

With Spurs trailing at half-time against Newcastle after a goal from Malick Thiaw, the stadium began to echo with the name of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine, who led the club to its most consistent period of success in the modern era, remains the benchmark for the Spurs faithful.

By chanting for a former manager while the current one is still in the dugout, the fans sent a clear message to the board: they want Pochettino back.

Thomas Frank convinced his job is safe

Despite the poor results and supporters’ growing outrage, Frank claimed after the game that he is convinced he will not be sacked just yet.

Speaking to the media after the latest defeat, he said: “I’m convinced I will still be in charge. I understand the question and it’s easy to point to me, but it’s about the whole club.”

??| Thomas Frank: “I'm convinced I will still be in charge [for the NLD]. I understand the question and easy to point to me but it's about the whole club.” We are going down, if so. #FrankOut pic.twitter.com/yit1b4uzuc — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) February 10, 2026

With Spurs sitting just five points above the relegation zone, it is now a matter of urgency for the club.

If they decide to stick with Frank for the remainder of the season, and the results don’t improve, a shock relegation could become a strong possibility.