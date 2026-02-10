(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

The toxic atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium reached a breaking point on Tuesday night as home supporters made their feelings known during a dismal display against Newcastle United.

With Spurs trailing and appearing devoid of ideas, the stadium echoed with the loud, rhythmic chanting of one specific name: Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham fans chant Mauricio Pochettino’s name

With Spurs trailing one-nil at half-time, Jay Harris, Tottenham correspondent for The Athletic, took to X to confirm the scenes.

Harris reported: “Spurs fans loudly chanting Mauricio Pochettino’s name.”

The choice of chant is a pointed message to the board. Pochettino, who led Spurs to a Champions League final and a golden era of Premier League stability, is currently serving as the head coach of the USA National Team.

However, his enduring special connection with the club remains a shadow over every underperforming successor.

Pochettino himself made headlines with his recent comments about Tottenham, claiming that the club should be competing among the best.

For the fans, the Argentine represents a standard of football and ambition that is currently missing in N17.

Pressure mounts on Thomas Frank

The backdrop to these chants is the increasingly perilous position of manager Thomas Frank.

Following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, Tottenham’s losing run has extended into a full-blown crisis.

Goals from Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey cancelled out a brief glimmer of hope provided by an Archie Gray equaliser, leaving Spurs in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone.

