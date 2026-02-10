(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, and the player is ready to return to the Premier League.

According to a report from TeamTalk, the German International will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the 33-year-old is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Spanish club. The player is currently exploring his options and has already held talks with multiple clubs in England.

The defender is reportedly open to taking a pay cut to return to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Spurs sign the player on a free transfer. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 33-year-old could be ideal.

He has played in the Premier League with Chelsea, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. Apart from his quality as a defender, Spurs could use his leadership skills and winning experience as well. The 33-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them. The defender helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League during his time at the London club, and he will help the club win trophies as well.

Cristian Romero is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and the German International could be a short-term replacement for him. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be an excellent move for Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the player in the coming weeks. The defender is eligible to secure a pre-contractor agreement with Tottenham now.