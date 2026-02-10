Tottenham make decision over the future of struggling attacker

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are preparing to draw a line under Randal Kolo Muani’s brief and largely underwhelming stint in north London, with no plans in place to turn his current loan into a permanent move.



According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have already decided that the France international will return to Paris Saint-Germain when the season concludes.

Kolo Muani arrived at Tottenham with expectations of adding pace, movement, and goal threat to the attack during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, those hopes have not materialised in domestic competition.

The 26-year-old has managed just three goals in all competitions and is still waiting to register his first goal or assist in the Premier League despite making 17 league appearances.

Kolo Muani has struggled to settle at Tottenham

From the player’s perspective, there has long been a sense that his time at Spurs was unlikely to develop into anything more than a short-term arrangement.

Kolo Muani is believed to have felt early on that he did not have a clear long-term role in the club’s plans, and Tottenham’s handling of his situation has done little to shift that belief.

Spurs were theoretically open to allowing him to leave during the January transfer window if a suitable opportunity arose, but no concrete offers emerged.

That left the forward in limbo, continuing to feature sporadically without ever truly establishing momentum or confidence in the league.

French attacker has been impressive in Europe

Interestingly, Kolo Muani’s performances in Europe have told a slightly different story.

In the UEFA Champions League, he has looked more comfortable, contributing three goals and two assists.

Those displays have highlighted the qualities that once made him one of Europe’s most coveted forwards, intelligent movement, sharp pressing, and composure in high-tempo matches.

However, Spurs’ priority has always been Premier League output, and it is there where Kolo Muani has failed to convince.

The physical demands, defensive structures, and lack of consistent service have all played a part, but ultimately Tottenham have concluded that the fit is not right.

Kolo Muani’s return to PSG now looks inevitable, though his long-term future in Paris is far from certain.

