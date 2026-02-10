West Ham line up summer move for Bayern Munich midfield prodigy

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Noel Aseko has been linked with a move away from German champions Bayern Munich, and the likes of West Ham United and Brighton are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from Transfermarkt.de, the two Premier League clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old and could make a move for him in the summer. The defensive midfielder has struggled for regular opportunities at the German club, and he is yet to make his senior debut with them.

Noel Aseko needs a move

The player will be desperate for more opportunities, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him, especially if West Ham or Brighton are prepared to offer him the gametime he needs.

It will be interesting to see if the German champions are willing to sanction his departure.

The German under-21 international is currently on loan at Hanover 96 until the end of the season, and the club has an option to sign him permanently for €1 million. However, the German champions have an option to bring him back to the club for €2.4 million in the summer. If West Ham or Crystal Palace are prepared to pay a premium, it would not be a surprise if Bayern Munich decided to bring him back and sell him immediately for a profit.

More Stories / Latest News
Where will Aseko end up?

Noel Aseko of Germany U21 controls the ball under pressure from Patrick Kelly of Northern Ireland U21
Noel Aseko of Germany U21 controls the ball under pressure from Patrick Kelly of Northern Ireland U21. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The midfielder needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development. It remains to be seen whether he can sort out his long-term future quickly enough to focus on his football again.

