Ange Postecoglou has broken his silence on the sacking of his successor, Thomas Frank, during a surprise appearance on The Overlap.

In a twist of fate that stunned host Gary Neville, the former Tottenham manager was physically present in the studio just as the news broke that Frank had been relieved of his duties.

The timing of the dismissal, coming less than 24 hours after a dismal defeat to Newcastle left Spurs hovering above the relegation zone, added a layer of palpable tension to the recording.

Ange Postecoglou reacts to Thomas Frank’s sacking news

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was left in disbelief by the development live on air.

He then revealed to the audience that Postecoglou was actually in the building, originally scheduled to record a special Stick to Football episode slated for release next week.

However, following the breaking news from North London, the production schedule was immediately scrapped.

A switch was made to release the episode with Postecoglou this Thursday morning instead.

As Postecoglou entered the studio to take his seat opposite Neville, he offered a reaction that was both understated and devastatingly poignant.

Simply remarking, “Some timing eh,” the Australian acknowledged the surreal nature of discussing the demise of the man who replaced him, just moments after it happened.

The full episode comes out on Thursday and is sure to be an all timer.

Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham despite ending trophy drought

The moment was heavy with irony. The 60-year-old was sacked by Tottenham in the summer of 2025, despite leading the club to Europa League glory and finally ending their long-standing trophy drought.

His dismissal was justified by the board at the time due to poor league campaign that saw the club finish 17th, 13 points ahead of the relegation zone.

Season Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Points Points per Game 24/25 Ange Postecoglou 38 11 5 22 38 1.00 25/26 Thomas Frank 26 7 8 11 29 1.12

Yet, under Thomas Frank, Tottenham have found themselves in a similar situation, perhaps even worse, considering how closer they are to the relegation zone.

Rather than challenging for the top four, Frank leaves the club in 16th place, just five points above the relegation zone, entrenched in a relegation battle.

Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as strong candidate for the hot seat

The search for a successor is already underway, with several names being linked to the vacancy.

Among them is former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who intriguingly parted ways with Marseille just hours before Frank’s dismissal.

His sudden availability could scarcely be better timed for Spurs, who find themselves in urgent need of direction.

The club will be seeking a manager capable not only of steering them clear of relegation danger, but also of mounting a meaningful push in the Champions League their last realistic avenue for redemption this season.