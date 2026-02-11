(Photo by Carl Recine/ Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has etched his name alongside another Liverpool legend, equalling Steven Gerrard’s record for the most assists in Premier League history for the Reds.

The Egyptian King provided his 92nd assist in the competition on Wednesday night, whipping in a brilliant corner that was powered home by captain Virgil van Dijk to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The milestone moment came in the 61st minute of a tight contest, breaking the deadlock and moving Salah level with Gerrard’s long-standing tally.

It is yet another record for the 33-year-old, who has broken almost every record there is to be broken in his nine years at the club so far.

Arne Slot on Mo Salah after the game

Speaking on MOTD, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for his talisman, acknowledging the magnitude of sharing a record with a figure as iconic as Gerrard.

“He has so many records for this club, but to have this one combined with such a great player. Both were unbelievable players for this club.”

When asked if he thought Salah would claim the record outright, the Dutchman was candid about the inevitability of the achievement.

“Unfortunately for Steven, I expect Mo to go above him. I don’t expect, but I hope he goes above him,” Slot added

This could be Salah’s final season at Liverpool

Despite the on-pitch history making, Salah’s long-term future at Anfield remains the subject of intense speculation.

The winger has been heavily linked with a summer move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad.

Recent reports suggest that the Saudi club has already initiated preliminary talks with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, to explore a potential blockbuster transfer.

Following a fallout with Slot in December, where Salah expressed frustration over being scapegoated, the Egyptian King is said to be more open to a move than in previous years.

With Liverpool also looking to cash in on him and Al-Ittihad looking to replace high-profile departures like Karim Benzema, a summer exit for Liverpool’s record-breaker is becoming an increasingly plausible scenario.