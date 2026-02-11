***LEFT IMAGE*** Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested in signing Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old has done quite well since the move to RB Leipzig (14 goal contributions this season), and the German club is under pressure to sell some players in the summer. They are looking to raise €100 million from his departure, and clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are very keen on him.

According to a report via SportWitness, multiple clubs are monitoring the Ivorian attacker, but the two Premier League clubs have already launched extensive scouting missions and discussions for the player. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay up. €100 million is a lot of money for a young player like him. Even though he is a sensational talent, he is still largely unproven at the highest level. Arsenal or Liverpool might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

It is no secret that both clubs need more quality on the flanks. Arsenal are still struggling to create opportunities from the wide areas, and they could use the explosive pace and trickery of the African. On the other hand, Liverpool has not been able to adequately replace Luis Diaz, and that has cost them. They need a genuine dribbler who can add unpredictability to the attacking unit.

The 19-year-old has the quality to transform both clubs in the attack. He will aim to compete at the highest level and regularly fight for major trophies. Both clubs can provide him with that platform. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He should look to join a club where he can play a prominent role. He will look to fulfil his potential and establish himself as a key player in the Premier League.