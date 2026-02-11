Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Christian Pulisic from AC Milan.

The 27-year-old United States international has previously played in the Premier League with Chelsea, and he could prove an excellent addition to Arsenal. They need more quality on the flanks, and the AC Milan star will add goals and creativity to the team. He has previously won the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea.

He has 10 goals to his name in all competitions this season, and he could prove to be a useful addition. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are leading the race to sign him, and Liverpool are also monitoring his situation. Arsenal are now preparing to convince the player to join the club in the summer.

Remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 27-year-old knows the league well, and he could make an immediate impact in English football next season. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an exceptional team. They have consistently pushed for the league title and the UEFA Champions League, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

The report claims that the player’s representatives are now seriously considering a move to the London club and are attracted to the idea of fighting for prestigious trophies with Arsenal. There is no doubt that Arsenal have the financial resources to get across the line as well.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also need more quality on the flanks and the United States international could be ideal for them. He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the team. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Arsenal to his signature.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to agree on a deal with AC Milan, and they should look to convince the player now.