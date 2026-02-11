Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's classy response to Thomas Frank being sacked by Tottenham

Thomas Frank and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave a classy response to the news that Thomas Frank had been sacked as Tottenham manager today.

Speaking in his press conference today, Arteta paid tribute to Frank as both a coach and a person, admitting that it’s always sad to hear when a colleague has lost their job.

Watch below as Arteta praises Frank after his departure from Tottenham was officially announced…

? Mikel Arteta's classy response to Thomas Frank being sacked by Tottenham ? pic.twitter.com/19Ar8U6JIn — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 11, 2026

Mikel Arteta on Thomas Frank leaving Tottenham

When asked about Frank by reporters, Arteta said: “Always very sad news when you have a colleague that doesn’t continue doing his job.

“Because Thomas is an excellent coach, he’s an extraordinary man as well, and he’s proven that in the league.

“So, we know where we are…we know our responsibility is beyond just performance….

“So, wish him all the best for whatever he decides to do next.”

Arsenal will be Tottenham’s next game

As Spurs are out of the FA Cup, they have a break this weekend, and their next game will actually be against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arteta’s side won 4-1 against THFC when Frank was in charge earlier this season, and they’ll no doubt be the favourites again.

However, Tottenham will hope to benefit from that famous ‘new manager bounce’ that can often produce a few surprises.

Michael Carrick certainly enjoyed that when he first took over as interim manager at Manchester United, winning his first three games, including against tough opponents such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

It remains to be seen who Tottenham will bring in to replace Frank, but they could be in for a memorable debut in the Spurs dugout for the North London Derby.