Aston Villa consider move for 26-year-old England international midfielder

Morgan Gibbs-White could once again find himself at the centre of summer transfer speculation, with Aston Villa reportedly positioning themselves as serious contenders for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.



According to TEAMtalk, Villa view the 26-year-old England international as a strong tactical fit for Unai Emery’s evolving project at Villa Park.

Gibbs-White has been here before. Last summer, he came close to sealing a move to Tottenham, only to commit his future to Forest by signing a new long-term contract.

That extension, which runs until 2028, strengthened Forest’s negotiating position and underlined his importance to the club.

However, renewed interest suggests his situation may yet resurface in the summer transfer window this year.

Gibbs-White has been a key figure at the City Ground

Since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022, Gibbs-White has become the creative heartbeat of Nottingham Forest.

With over 150 appearances and 25 goals to his name, he has combined technical flair with leadership qualities that have elevated his standing within the squad.

His six senior caps for England further reflect the progress he has made in recent seasons.

Forest see him as one of their most valuable assets, and any potential deal would require a substantial offer.

Reports suggest that Villa’s interest is independent of Forest’s league position, indicating that the Birmingham club are assessing the move from a long-term perspective.

Reason why Aston Villa are interested in the midfielder

At Aston Villa, Unai Emery continues to refine a squad capable of competing at the top end of the table.

Currently sitting third behind Arsenal and Manchester City, Villa remain firmly in the title conversation, albeit nine points off the summit.

Speculation around the future of Morgan Rogers has prompted the club to explore contingency plans, and Gibbs-White’s versatility, capable of operating as a No.10, wide playmaker, or deeper midfielder, makes him an attractive option.

His ability to drive forward with the ball and create chances could complement Emery’s fluid attacking structure.

