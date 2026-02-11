(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Netherlands International has performed well in the Premier League and has attracted the attention of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle United. Chelsea are prepared to pay £50 million in order to sign the player.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Newcastle are also keen on him. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

The goalkeeper is reportedly open to a move in the summer. He will be excited about the possibility of joining a big club like Chelsea. The Blues need a reliable goalkeeper, and Robert Sanchez has not lived up to expectations. The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from Chelsea for several months. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can get a deal across the line for the Dutch goalkeeper.

Verbruggen is a young player with significant potential, and he could sort out the Chelsea goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard for the young goalkeeper. Even though the £50 million investment might seem expensive, the player has the potential to justify it in the future.

Tottenham could use an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian goalkeeper can be quite unconvincing when dealing with aerial balls and set pieces. The 23-year-old could have helped them improve in that area of the pitch. Similarly, Newcastle need a long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

It remains to be seen where Verbruggen ends up.