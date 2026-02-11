Ex-Chelsea man calls for Julian Alvarez transfer and names the player who "needs to go"

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has made it clear that he’d welcome Julian Alvarez to the club as a replacement for Liam Delap.

Alvarez has shone for Atletico Madrid and there’s been plenty of speculation over his future ahead of this summer.

ESPN Argentina have recently claimed that Chelsea are advancing in talks over signing the former Manchester City forward.

Meanwhile, another ESPN report has linked Alvarez as a target for Arsenal, and it’s easy to see the 26-year-old being a hit at either club.

Julian Alvarez in, Liam Delap out for Chelsea?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy called for his former club to sign Alvarez, with Delap perhaps looking in need of a loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

Delap has struggled since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town last summer, and Alvarez would surely be a significant upgrade.

“When we talk about what Chelsea need, we often talk about an off the peg type of player. Julian Alvarez fits that type of player that we need,” Cundy said.

“That is the type of player I’d like us to sign more of. He’s Premier League ready. You’re not going to be waiting for someone to adapt to the Premier League.

“There’s a lot to like about him, but it is a lot of money.”

On Delap, he added: “My guess would be that maybe Liam Delap goes on loan, that might be an option.

“He feels a bit raw, he’s had one season in the Premier League. Maybe he needs to go and play every week.”

Chelsea’s striker curse continues

Chelsea have a notoriously poor record when it comes to signing strikers, with so many big names ending up as spectacular flops in west London.

In recent times, we’ve seen highly-rated young players like Delap and Nicolas Jackson fail to live up to expectations, while more proven stars like Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, and Gonzalo Higuain have also struggled in recent history.

CFC will surely look for an upgrade on Delap this summer and Alvarez looks like he could be the answer, though he’s not in the best form right now.

The Argentina international has 11 goals and five assists in La Liga and the Champions League so far this season, but he’s now on an awful run of ten consecutive games without scoring.