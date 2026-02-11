Euro giants enter race to sign long term Man United midfield target

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have added their name to the growing list of elite clubs tracking Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, setting the stage for what could become one of the summer’s most competitive transfer sagas.

According to TEAMtalk, the French champions have been “active” in exploring a potential move for the 22-year-old, who has already attracted sustained interest from several Premier League clubs.

Baleba’s rise at Brighton & Hove Albion has been steady rather than spectacular, but that consistency is precisely what makes him so appealing.

Across 20 Premier League appearances this season, he has established himself as a vital component in Brighton’s midfield structure, offering physical presence, defensive awareness, and the composure to progress the ball under pressure.

Man United linked with a move for Carlos Baleba

Interest from England remains strong. Manchester United have monitored Baleba for over a year and were close to formal discussions previously, only to hesitate over Brighton’s valuation.

With midfield reinforcements once again high on their summer agenda, the Red Devils are expected to revisit the situation.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been credited with long-term admiration for the Cameroon international as part of their youth-focused recruitment model.

Brighton, however, are in a strong negotiating position. Known for their data-driven strategy and firm stance in transfer dealings, the Seagulls are unlikely to entertain low offers.

Previous reports have suggested that a bid in the region of £50 million to £75 million could open discussions, but with PSG now involved, the final price may rise further.

Paris Saint-Germain interest is not a surprise

For PSG, Baleba fits a shift toward building a younger, more dynamic core.

The Ligue 1 giants are looking to refresh their midfield options with players capable of contributing both immediately and long-term.

However, competition will be fierce. The financial strength of PSG gives them an advantage, but the appeal of staying in England, particularly if Man United push aggressively, could complicate matters.

Brighton may not be eager sellers, but in today’s market, the right offer could trigger a high-profile move.

