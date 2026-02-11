Sources: Manchester City star likely to leave, already in talks over transfer to Euro giants

Abdukodir Khusanov of Manchester City is substituted off for John Stones (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It could be the end of an era at Manchester City this summer as I’m now hearing of major doubts about one of their long-serving star players alongside the ongoing speculation surrounding Pep Guardiola.

According to my sources, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing, it looks increasingly like John Stones will not be offered a new contract, with his current deal at the Etihad Stadium due to expire at the end of this season.

There seems to be an acceptance that it’s time for both City and Stones to part ways, and some suitors may already have established early contacts to sound out the player.

The 31-year-old is technically already free to talk to clubs from abroad, and numerous sources have named potential destinations for him in Europe.

John Stones attracting transfer interest from Bayern Munich and others

One name coming up a lot is Bayern Munich, who are keen to explore cheap options to strengthen their depth in defence.

“Bayern have already started moves behind the scenes to persuade Stones,” one source said. “His old teammate Vincent Kompany could be key, as could another England player in Harry Kane, but a final decision won’t happen now.”

Stones is also understood to have had contacts from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, but his focus for now is helping City end this season as strongly as possible as they prepare to take on Arsenal in both the Premier League title race and the final of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, I’m also told that a potential return to Everton is a non-starter due to Stones’ salary demands, so I wouldn’t read too much into that speculation for now.

City strengthened their defence by bringing in Marc Guehi this January and further spending seems likely for the summer as an experienced squad player like Stones would surely need replacing.