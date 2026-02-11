(Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz has suffered a fresh muscular injury and is set to be ruled out for several crucial fixtures, dealing a significant blow to Arsenal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The news comes just as the Gunners prepare for a crucial run of games in February.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, stated that the German international is “set for a spell on the sidelines.”

While the club is hopeful the issue is not long-term, the timing could not be worse for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Havertz set to miss several games including the North London Derby

According to Ornstein’s report, the muscular problem is expected to keep the 26-year-old forward out of Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clashes against Brentford and, most critically, the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur on February 22.

Losing a key attacker for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a massive setback at this stage of the season.

The German is expected to miss a minimum of four games.

Havertz’s time at Arsenal marred by injuries

Havertz’s tenure at the Emirates has been increasingly marred by fitness struggles.

Since his high-profile move from Chelsea, the German has struggled to maintain a consistent run in the starting XI without interruption.

Critics have noted that his inability to stay fit has prevented him from fully cementing a specific role in the team, oscillating between midfield and the false nine position.

Season Injury Type From Until Days Out Games Missed 25/26 Muscle injury 11/02/2026 to be disclosed – – 25/26 Rest 24/01/2026 26/01/2026 3 days 1 25/26 Rest 02/01/2026 09/01/2026 8 days 2 25/26 Knee injury 18/08/2025 29/12/2025 134 days 26 24/25 Hamstring injury 11/02/2025 16/05/2025 95 days 18 24/25 Illness 30/12/2024 06/01/2025 8 days 2

Kai Havertz recent injury history via Transfermarkt

He has missed a total 49 games for the Gunners so far.

Blow for Arsenal in Title Race as Man City Keep Close

The injury comes at a precarious moment in the title race.

With Manchester City breathing down their necks and looking imperious in recent weeks, Arsenal can ill afford to drop points.

The Gunners’ injury list is growing at an alarming rate, stretching the squad’s depth to its limit.

With key fixtures piling up, Arteta will need to rely on his bench to navigate this tricky period.