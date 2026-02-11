Liverpool could face rejection by defender because of Real Madrid

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements has encountered an early complication, with reports suggesting that Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck would favour a move to Real Madrid should he decide to leave Germany.



According to BILD, the Spanish giants are considered the player’s preferred destination, despite strong interest from Anfield.

Schlotterbeck, 26, has been one of Dortmund’s most consistent performers in recent seasons.

His performances in the Bundesliga and European competitions have attracted admiration from several elite clubs, positioning him as one of the most sought-after defenders in this summer’s market.

Liverpool need defensive reinforcements

For Liverpool, the need for defensive reinforcements is becoming increasingly clear.

Although the club have already secured a deal for Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, concerns remain about experience and depth at the back.

Jacquet is regarded as a promising talent, but he is not yet proven at the highest level.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds several senior defenders. Joe Gomez is widely expected to depart at the end of the season, while Ibrahima Konaté faces an uncertain contractual situation as the end of his contract.

That scenario could leave Liverpool heavily reliant on Virgil van Dijk, who, while still influential, cannot carry the defensive burden alone.

Real Madrid hold advantage in Schlotterbeck race

Schlotterbeck remains under contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2027, giving Dortmund a strong negotiating position. However, transfer talk has persisted in recent months.

A fee between €40 million and €50 million is believed to be sufficient to open discussions, a sum unlikely to deter Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s defensive overhaul faces a crucial moment. While Schlotterbeck remains an appealing target, his reported preference for Real Madrid complicates matters significantly.

Should the German opt for Spain, Liverpool may need to reassess their shortlist swiftly to avoid entering next season short of depth at the back.

