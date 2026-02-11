Liverpool make crucial decision on the future of struggling manager Arne Slot

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has taken an unexpected turn, and questions are now being asked at boardroom level about the long-term future of head coach Arne Slot.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to Football Insider, the club’s hierarchy are prepared to review Slot’s position should the Reds fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

This development marks a stark contrast to the optimism that surrounded Anfield just a few months ago.

Slot, who guided Liverpool to Premier League title glory in his first campaign, was widely praised for modernising the team’s tactical approach while maintaining the intensity synonymous with the club.

Significant investment followed last summer, reinforcing expectations that Liverpool would remain firmly among England’s elite.

A season that has drifted off course for Liverpool

Instead, inconsistency has crept into Liverpool’s performances. Sitting sixth in the table and trailing rivals Manchester United by six points, albeit with a game in hand, the Reds are now battling to secure a top-four finish rather than defending their crown.

Recent setbacks have amplified the scrutiny. A damaging home defeat to Manchester City not only dented confidence but also intensified doubts about Liverpool’s ability to handle high-stakes encounters this season.

Defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cutting edge in key moments have become recurring themes, prompting criticism from supporters and pundits alike.

Slot’s tactical decisions have come under the microscope, particularly his squad rotation and in-game adjustments.

While last season’s title win showcased fluid attacking football and defensive resilience, this campaign has exposed fragilities that were previously masked by momentum and belief.

Board room is losing patience with Arne Slot

Liverpool’s ownership group is known for measured decision-making rather than impulsive reactions.

However, Champions League qualification is widely regarded as the minimum requirement for a club of Liverpool’s stature, both financially and competitively.

Missing out would not only impact revenue but could also complicate future transfer plans and contract negotiations.

It remains unclear whether the club would act decisively or simply conduct a strategic review at the end of the season.

Much could depend on how the final weeks unfold and whether Slot can rally his squad during the decisive run-in.

Liverpool eye midfield fix with £100m Arsenal and Man United target on their wishlist