Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has been excellent for the German club, and Liverpool is hoping to bring him to the Premier League. According to Sacha Tavolieri, the player has now switched agents to secure a move away from the club in the summer, and has also assigned his image rights to a new agency.

Therefore, Liverpool’s move for the attacker is on hold, and they are waiting for all formalities to be completed before they can negotiate a deal for the player.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are holding off on Yan Diomande! 🔴🦅 The Reds have been made aware of a valid contract (running until December 2027) between the Ivorian and the agency he left for Roc Nation.

The contract is legally registered with the English FA. Yan Diomande is also… pic.twitter.com/8Sjz9lj1nC — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) February 10, 2026

There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could add some much-needed unpredictability to the Liverpool attack. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz effectively, and they need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one situations.

The Ivorian attacker has recorded 14 goal contributions so far this season and could improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. Liverpool have done well to grow young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the attacker, and he will hope that the two clubs can finalise a deal. He has previously admitted that he is a Liverpool fan and wants to play for them.