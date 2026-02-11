Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to add more quality and depth at full-back, and they have identified Federico Dimarco as a target.

According to FC Inter news, Manchester United are dreaming of signing the experienced full-back from Inter Milan, and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the deal. The opportunity to join Manchester United could be exciting for the player as well.

He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. They have shown improvement under interim manager Michael Carrick, and they will look to bring a quality manager in the summer and fight for trophies.

Diogo Dalot is currently the first choice right back at the club, and Manchester United needs to add more quality and competition for places in that area of the pitch. Signing the Italian would be ideal for them. He is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch, and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

The player has scored six goals and recorded 13 assists across all competitions this season, and there is no doubt that he could transform Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan is prepared to sanction his departure. The full-back is a key player for them, and his departure would be a blow. They are currently on top of the league table, and the Italian defender has been instrumental in their success so far. However, Manchester United have the resources to pay a premium for him. If they manage to get the deal across the line, it could prove to be a major coup for them.