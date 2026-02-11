Manchester United players celebrate during their win against Wolves (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reported to be interested in signing the Benfica sensation Anisio Cabral.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in Portugal, and he has attracted the attention of top clubs with his performances. The talented young striker is also on PSG’s radar, as per Fichajes. He has impressed with his clinical finishing and sharpness in the attack.

Manchester United are hoping to sign him for the future, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. They have done well to develop young players in the past, and they could play a key role in Cabral’s development as well.

The opportunity to join Manchester United could be exciting for the 17-year-old striker. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs. Manchester United have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line as well.

They believe that a 17-year-old could be the perfect modern striker for them, and he could develop into an important first-team player in the future.

The striker has a release clause of €65 million in his contract, but it is unlikely that Manchester United will pay that kind of money for him.

PSG are interested in the player as well and hope to sign him for €50 million. Manchester United are unwilling to lose the French club in the race, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a proposal to complete the deal.

Benfica will not want to lose a talented young player like him easily, and they will look to recoup a premium from his departure.