Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Italian manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

The former Brighton manager is expected to return to the Premier League, and Manchester United is reportedly the most likely destination, according to Fichajes.

They are looking to bring in a quality manager at the end of the season, and the Italian could be an excellent option for them. He has shown his quality in the Premier League and in France. There is no doubt that he would be able to help the team improve further.

Michael Carrick joined the club as the internet manager, and he has done quite well since his arrival. However, Manchester United are looking for a permanent solution, and the Italian could be ideal. De Zerbi has been hailed as “one of the best managers in the world” by Arne Slot.

According to a report from Fichajes, the return to the Premier League could help the Italian manager prove his worth, and it would also help him redeem himself after a mediocre spell with Marseille.

His high-intensity attacking system could be a good fit for Manchester United, and they will hope to fight for major trophies under him. Manchester United have spent substantial sums in recent years, but they have not been able to compete for trophies. They will hope that a new manager can come in and help them compete with elite clubs once again.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to manage the English club will be quite exciting for the Italian as well. It would be a huge step up in his career. Manchester United are one of the best clubs in the world, and the opportunity to manage them will be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen whether he can help them bounce back strongly and compete for major trophies.